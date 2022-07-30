'Totally unacceptable': Man pees in grass near bus stop, public toilet only metres away

A man was seen peeing n the grass near a Commonwealth Avenue bus stop on Thursday (July 28) even though a public toilet was nearby.

Sharing a photo of the incident with Stomp, Stomp contributor Susan said: "I saw an elderly man urinating onto the grass at the walkway in front of the bus stop at Sheng Siong Supermarket at Tanglin Halt.

"Why didn't he go to the toilet at Koufu Foodcourt just a few metres away? Totally unacceptable behaviour!"

"It seems to be quite a few incidents of people urinating in public nowadays."

She is referring to recent Stomp reports of a woman peeing in public on Tuesday and a man allegedly relieving himself in a stairwell of an HDB block on July 21. block. Both incidents happened in Yishun.

The Stomp contributor added: "Never step on the grass. Animals and humans urinate and defecate on the grass."

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, it is an offence to urinate or defecate "in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose."

The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.