$5 million Toto New Year draw to be held on Jan 2

Singapore Pools, the city state's only legal lottery operator, will be holding its 2026 New Year draw on Friday (Jan 2).

According to the Singapore Pools' website, the draw will be held at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building along Middle Road.

Sales for the draw will close 30 minutes prior.

Sale of $10 and $20 lottery packs will begin from 6.10pm onwards on Dec 29.

One winner walked away with a prize money of over $5.5 million in the 2025 New Year draw.

[[nid:725128]]

editor@asiaone.com