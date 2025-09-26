Toto snowballs to $10m after 3 draws with no winners

A grand prize of approximately $10 million is up for grabs at the next Toto draw on Monday (Sept 29) after the past three draws yielded no winners.

This is the tenth time that the Toto Group 1 prize has snowballed to $10 million in 2025.

The upcoming draw will be a cascade draw, which is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws.

If there is no Group 1 winner at the end of the fourth draw on Monday, the final jackpot amount will be paid to the next prize group's winners and shared equally.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from nearly $1.24 million on Sept 18 to $3 million on Sept 22 and $5.66 million on Sept 25 with no winner for the Group 1 prize.

The most recent draw on Thursday saw 23 winners for Group 2, who split a prize of $24,231.

The last time a jackpot surpassed $10 million, a grand prize of $12.5 million was split between three lucky winners on Aug 28.

The upcoming draw on Monday will take place at 9.30pm.

