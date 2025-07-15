Toto snowballs to $10m after 4 draws with no winner

Punters can now put their luck to the test as the Toto jackpot has snowballed to an eye-watering $10 million for the upcoming draw on Thursday (July 17).

The top prize went unclaimed with no winners for the past three draws.

The Singapore Pools' website shows that the unclaimed prize money for Group 1 was about $1.2 million on July 7, around $2.9 million on July 10 to almost $5.8 million on Monday (July 14).

Prior to this, the last Group 1 prize to be won was on July 3, where a single ticket managed to win nearly $2.9 million. This win was a System 7 ticket purchased online.

The upcoming $10 million draw marks the seventh time the jackpot has hit the $10 million mark in 2025.

In the last draw where the jackpot surpassed $10 million, a sole winner of Group 1 managed to take home about $12.3 million on June 19.

The winning ticket, a QuickPick System 7 entry, was sold at the NTUC FairPrice outlet in Yew Tee Point.

The next draw with $10 million on the line will take place on Thursday at 9.30pm.

