Toto windfall: $12.8m prize divided among 12 Group 2 winners

No Group 1 winner emerged at the latest Toto cascade draw on Thursday (July 17), resulting in 12 lucky punters in Group 2 sharing the grand prize of about $12.8 million.

This means that the 12 lucky punters will each get a share of about $1.2 million.

The winning numbers of Thursday's draw were 7, 8, 17, 29, 32, 42, and the additional number was 1.

The past three draws saw no Group 1 winners, which resulted in the grand prize snowballing to about $12.8 million.

According to Singapore Pools, the Group 1 jackpot will be rolled only up to four times. The Group 1 jackpot will be shared equally among Group 2 winners thereafter.

The winning Group 2 tickets for the July 17 draw were purchased at a range of locations including the Singapore Pools outlet at Toa Payoh Lorong 1, Lee Eng Trading Store at Tampines and a 7-Eleven outlet at Esplanade.

There were 609 Group 3 winners at the draw, who received a prize of $1,658 each.

The last draw that saw a prize of over $10 million happened on June 19, when a single winner took home the grand prize of $12.3 million with a lucky $7 ticket.

