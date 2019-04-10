'Tough' 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years

SINGAPORE - A Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) mathematics paper last Friday (Sept 27) was said to be so difficult that some pupils who took it were left in tears.

Many parents then took to social media and online forums to voice their concerns about how challenging the paper was.

Discussions over tough PSLE maths questions are an annual affair, with parents taking issue with "tricky" questions from the national examination in 2015 and 2017.

The 2019 paper was said to be among the more challenging papers, with one of its questions brought up repeatedly by tutors.

According to six maths tuition teachers The Straits Times spoke to, the question was harder than many others, but they also noted that there are usually a few difficult PSLE maths questions every year.