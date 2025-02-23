'A tough decision': People's Power Party quits People's Alliance for Reform led by Lim Tean

The People's Power Party (PPP) has withdrawn from its four-party alliance, People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), which includes the Peoples Voice (PV), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Reform Party (RP).

Secretary-general Goh Meng Seng announced this in a Facebook post on Saturday (Feb 22) and said that the decision was due to the parties' "irreconcilable strategic differences" for the 2025 General Elections (GE).

"We have reached a consensus that it would be a better option for PPP to withdraw from PAR," he said.

"This is to ensure that PAR could continue to function as an effective political force in the upcoming GE without unnecessary disruptions that might arise from our fundamental strategic differences."

Calling it "a tough decision", Goh said that PPP has always been actively advocating for greater unity among opposition parties since its establishment in 2015.

"In 2020, we were the only party making every effort to push for opposition unity with the aim of joining an alliance to contest in the GE then," he shared.

Goh stated that after the 2020 GE, PPP had resumed talks with various opposition parties in hopes of forming "a political alliance to bring about concrete multi-party collaboration for Singapore".

PAR was eventually formed in 2023.

"It has been a long-drawn journey towards the formation of PAR and we deeply treasure our partnership," said Goh.

Addressing PPP's departure in a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 23), PV secretary-general Lim Tean, who is also secretary-general of the alliance, said that PPP had insisted on contesting Tampines GRC.

The other three component parties were "not agreeable" as it might potentially lead to a four-corner fight in that constituency.

PV, RP and DPP also could not agree with PPP's position on the Covid-19 vaccine.

"As The Alliance is a true coalition of parties and not merely a loose gathering, we will be fighting GE2025 with a common manifesto," said Lim who was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a $1,000 fine last week Monday (Feb 17) for practising as a lawyer without a valid certificate in 2021.

"Our concentration is on how to improve the lives of Singaporeans in terms of affordable cost of living and public housing, giving priority to Singaporeans for jobs,and significantly reducing immigration. In the circumstances, we have agreed to part ways amicably with PPP, who are leaving The Alliance."

He wished PPP all the best for upcoming elections

PPP too, extended PAR the same well-wishes and added that they are open for future collaborations with PAR "should opportunities arise".

The party also assured its supporters that it will do their best to put up a good team of candidates to contest in GE2025.

"We will focus our efforts to get elected to fight for your interests in Parliament," said Goh.

