Tourist claims $3,000 stolen by housekeeper at Sentosa hotel: 'This totally changed my image of Singapore'

A happy holiday in Singapore took a sour turn when this tourist's $3,000 was allegedly stolen by a hotel housekeeper.

A Taiwanese tourist, known as Yang, said his cash was taken by a housekeeper at Village Hotel Sentosa on Friday (Oct 17).

In his post on Threads, Yang said he checked into the hotel on Thursday evening (Oct 16) and went to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore.

Before leaving, Yang said he placed around $3,000 worth of cash in a plastic bag from Marina Bay Sands. He then left the bag on a white counter in his hotel room.

According to Yang's post, the plastic bag with cash was stolen on Friday.

"When this happened, I felt so helpless," Yang wrote in Chinese. "The hotel manager said he really trusts his staff and there was no way such an incident would happen."

Rummaged through hotel's garbage

Yang said he rummaged through the hotel's garbage collection to no avail until the police arrived.

After searching the housekeeper and her storage locker, the police found the same Marina Bay Sands plastic bag Yang used for his money, he wrote.

"The hotel manager was really shocked when the police found the plastic bag I used to put my cash. Because the Sentosa hotel would not have a Marina Bay Sands bag!"

According to Yang, the housekeeper denied taking the money and was taken by the police for further investigations.

"With advanced policing technology, I should have some updates by tomorrow noon (Oct 18) and I will let everyone know," Yang wrote.

He added that the hotel has yet to offer compensation.

In his post, Yang urged others to be careful when travelling in Singapore.

"This totally changed my image of Singapore," he said, adding that it was his first time experiencing theft at a high-end overseas hotel.

The police, in response to AsiaOne's queries, said that they received a call for assistance at 10 Artillery Avenue on Oct 17 at 1.35pm.

The police said that a 34-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of theft in dwelling and that investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Yang and Village Hotel Sentosa for comment.

