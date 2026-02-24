'Restored our faith in humanity': Tourist praises SBS Transit staff for retrieving her lost 999-gold bracelet

A tourist was reunited with her lost 999-gold bracelet, thanks to the SBS Transit staff who helped retrieve it.

She had lost it while on a train to VivoCity last month.

999-gold, otherwise known as 24-karat (24K) gold, contains 99.9 per cent pure gold.

On Jan 18, Facebook user Chuen Yen Liew made a post that his wife had "lost her 999-gold bracelet during her recent trip to Singapore".

They reported the loss at Harbourfront MRT passenger service counter, even though they "didn’t have much hope of getting it back".

At 6.30am the next day, Chuen said he received a call from the Clarke Quay station manager, who informed him that the bracelet had been found and asked him to collect it.

Chuen also thanked assistant station managers (ASM) Bong and Edward "for their honesty and kindness in finding and returning the bracelet", adding that the incident "really restored our faith in humanity".

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 23), SBS Transit said that customer service officer Muhammad Sufian Bin Dahlan had found the "luminous" item while patrolling the train.

"I didn't think much about whether the bracelet was real gold," Sufian said. "It clearly belonged to a passenger, so I reported it immediately as a lost item."

Assistant station manager (ASM) Toh De Li then filed a lost-and-found report the same night and an alert was sent to all stations along the North East Line. Soon after, Harbourfront station confirmed that a matching report had been lodged.

Another ASM Bong Boon Vui contacted Chuen the following morning and asked him to collect the item at the station.

ASM Leobardo Raymund said that Chuen accurately described the bracelet and showed a photo of his wife wearing it, adding that Chuen was "visibly relieved and expressed his heartfelt thanks to us".

SBS Transit commended their staff members for their "honesty, teamwork and care for our commuters".

"We are so proud of you, because the brightest gold is not what was found, but the values that we live by," added SBS Transit.

