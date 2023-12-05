Tourist sleeps in airport after discovering bed bugs in Chinatown hotel

A tourist took several drastic measures after discovering bed bugs at a hotel in Chinatown.

Taking to TikTok on Nov 28, user Olivia said that a traveller's "worst nightmare" happened during her recent trip to Singapore.

She had booked a room at ST Signature Chinatown along South Bridge Road.

"I went out for a few hours, came back and noticed something moving from the corner of my eye," Olivia said. "I was hoping it was just an ant. I took a few photos and sent them to friends…It was definitely bed bugs.

"After 10 hours of travelling, this was not something I wanted to deal with."

In the 53-second video, Olivia showed how she washed her clothes in a laundromat to kill the bed bugs.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@olivia_from_space/video/7306105107848957185[/embed]

The tourist also did three "crazy" bag checks, but she added that she ended up throwing "a lot of her stuff" including a pair of sneakers.

Olivia also spent her last night in Singapore sleeping at Changi Airport.

"I had nowhere else to go," she said.

Olivia's video has since garnered over 80,000 views.

Several netizens expressed their concerns about Olivia's experience.

"Oh no, that's stressful. I hope you are okay," one of them said, while another advised the tourist to seek a refund from the hotel.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Monday (Dec 4), ST Signature said that they have informed the management team about bed bugs at their Chinatown hotel.

"We understand the importance of maintaining a clean and comfortable environment for our guests, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," they said.

"Our management is actively investigating the situation, and we will take the necessary steps to ensure that such incidents are addressed and prevented in the future."

ST Signature had previously faced bed bug complaints last June, when two Malaysian guests were bitten at its Jalan Besar branch.

Bed bug infestations are surging in countries such as France, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Their bites can cause itching, and in some cases, an allergic reaction.

To avoid bringing home these blood-sucking insects, travellers should inspect hotel beds for any signs of bed bugs. Red flags include tiny brown specks of bed bug excrement that are usually found in mattress seams, sheets and bed frames.

Travellers should also keep their luggage on racks rather than placing them on the bed or floor.

