Tourist in Singapore upskirts 6 women in under 3 hours, gets 6 weeks' jail

A man was sentenced to six weeks in jail after he took upskirt videos of six women in under three hours during a trip to Singapore.

Filipino national Usi Christian Jior Orlino, 27, faced six counts of voyeurism, and pleaded guilty to three of them, with the remaining counts to be taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Orlino was in Singapore as a tourist at the time of the incident, and was reportedly staying with his girlfriend.

Charge sheets obtained by AsiaOne show that Orlino had filmed six different women in under three hours on Nov 6, 2025, recording five at Chinatown Point and one at Outram Park MRT station.

The first incident happened at 6.48pm at the mall, while the last instance occurred at 9pm at the MRT station.

One of the cases happened at BreadTalk in Chinatown Point, where Orlino secretly placed his iPhone SE under the skirt of a woman wearing a blue dress, and filmed her for approximately 33 seconds.

Another instance happened at Watsons in Chinatown Point, where he recorded a 19-second video.

At around 9pm, he took the MRT from Chinatown to Outram Park, and was on the escalator when he spotted a woman in a black dress.

He then returned back up to the platform to take photos of her, and secretly filmed her between her legs.

He was subsequently caught red-handed by two commuters who were taking the escalator down to the platform, who immediately stopped him and handed him over to the station staff.

Police then arrived and arrested him on the spot after seeing all the other videos he took that day.

The prosecution reportedly urged the judge to sentence Orsino to six weeks' jail, arguing that Orsino had already left by escalator but returned to secretly film a woman.

Meanwhile, the defence pleaded for leniency, adding that this was the defendant's first crime, and although he had filmed six women, they all happened within a day, Shin Min reported.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com