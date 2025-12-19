Tower Transit suspends bus captain seen stopping vehicle to flash his middle fingers

A Tower Transit bus captain who was seen on dashcam footage stopping his bus amid moving traffic to flash his middle fingers at another motorist has been suspended from duties.

The incident occurred along Anson Road at about 5.11pm on Dec 9.

In a video posted by Stomp on Facebook, the bus captain of service 106 was seen stopping his vehicle while the traffic lights were green and holding up both middle fingers as a car drove by.

The car driver, identified as Stomper K, was heard swearing in the video.

Stomp reported the male driver as saying that the incident happened as he was trying to switch to the leftmost lane, to form up to turn into Gopeng Street.

The driver, presumably avoiding the bus lane which was in operation based on the timestamp in the video, had stopped briefly across two lanes as there were two other cars ahead of him.

A bus is then seen moving past the man's car, before stopping just before the intersection. At this moment, the traffic light was showing green.

The bus captain was then seen carrying out the said deed.

Stomp reported the male driver as saying that he had also pointed his middle finger back at the bus captain, admitting that he was at fault too.

"However, the action of the bus captain is not acceptable," the man said, referring to the bus stopping in the middle of the road when the lights were green.

In response to media queries, a Tower Transit spokesperson said that they are aware of the incident, adding that the bus captain's actions were "unacceptable".

The spokesperson added that the bus captain's actions fell short of Tower Transit's expectations of professionalism, road safety and etiquette.

Tower Transit said it is committed to the safety of all road users and have suspended and counselled the bus captain.

