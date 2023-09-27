Tower Transit bus rams into McDonald's delivery rider, leaving 3 injured

A McDonald's delivery rider was taken to hospital after he was hit by a public bus from behind while at a red light.

The video of the incident, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (Sept 25), showed Tower Transit bus service 980 moving closer towards the delivery rider on the centre lane of a three-lane road, before colliding into him.

The impact sent the rider flying off his motorcycle and against the rear windscreen of the car before him.

The chain collision involving the 38-year-old male motorcyclist, the Tower Transit bus and car took place in Sembawang on Monday morning, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a motorcycle and a bus along Canberra Road towards North Road on Sept 25, at about 10.30am.

The delivery rider was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, they told AsiaOne.

A Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) spokesman said that the delivery rider has since been discharged.

The police added that the 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

The TTS spokesman told ST that the bus driver was found to be at fault and has been suspended, with disciplinary action pending.

The spokesman added that the driver of the car and an infant, who was on board the bus with his mother, were also given medical attention.

"TTS has reached out to them to offer our sincere apologies and assist them with their medical claims. We wish them a speedy recovery and will continue to check in on them," added the TTS spokesman.

