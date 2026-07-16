Tower Transit, LTA defend bus captain berated by passenger: 'Required to keep to planned schedules'

A bus captain scolded by a passenger for "driving at your own pace" was complying with a planned schedule and had done no wrong, said bus operator Tower Transit and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Addressing the viral complaint in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 15), LTA said bus captains are "required to regulate their speeds and keep to planned schedules".

"This helps prevent bus bunching and ensures more regular and reliable bus arrivals for all commuters on the route," it explained.

Tower Transit also confirmed separately that a review of trip details found that their bus captain was operating the service in accordance with the planned schedule.

It said a bus sometimes travels below the speed limit even when the road ahead is clear because it has to maintain "even spacing between buses" to ensure "waiting times remain as consistent and predictable as possible for commuters".

The service 984 bus captain had been filmed by an unhappy passenger, who confronted him about the slow journey.

In a TikTok video posted on July 6, the bus driver is seen telling the commuter that he had to adhere to standard operating procedures and was already five minutes ahead of schedule.

"This behaviour is a serious safety concern," said Tower Transit on Wednesday, explaining that bus captains "must remain fully focused on the road, and any distraction puts passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk".

The bus operator also expressed concern that the video appears "intended to identify and shame" their bus captain.

"Tower Transit Singapore, LTA and the National Transport Workers' Union stand firmly against the harassment and doxxing of public transport workers," it said.

Both LTA and Tower Transit commended the bus captain's professionalism as he remained calm and focused on his duties despite the provocation.

LTA urged all commuters to refrain from behaviour that might distract, harass or intimidate public transport staff while they are on the road.

"Our public transport workers work hard every day to keep Singapore moving and deserve to be treated with courtesy and respect," added the agency.

Both parties also reminded commuters that those who behave disruptively or harass public transport workers may be asked to alight the bus and be referred to the police.

Those convicted of an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act may also face fines and imprisonment.

Tower Transit encouraged commuters to contact them through official feedback channels so that they may investigate thoroughly and address their concerns appropriately without subjecting their public transport workers and their families to unnecessary online harassment.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com