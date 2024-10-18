Town council alerts police after Sengkang resident finds soil dumped outside flat

A Sengkang resident was dismayed when he found soil and flower pots scattered in front of his unit after returning from a short holiday.

Stomp contributor Chong, who went overseas on Oct 10, said he found soil in front of his main door and gate when he returned on Oct 13 at about 9.30pm.

"I don't know what happened as I was not around," he said.

He shared that he reported the incident to Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) the next day.

"Someone from AMKTC called me and told me they had sent their staff down to clean the corridor on Oct 11," he said.

He also heard from a neighbour that a quarrel occurred in the corridor at the time of the incident.

"The pots containing the soil are not mine and have been outside a neighbouring unit for a very long time," he added.

"I went to knock on the door of the unit next to mine but nobody answered. It seems like no one is staying there as they still have Chinese New Year decorations on the main door."

In response to a Stomp query, AMKTC said it was aware of the soil scattered in front of the resident's unit on Oct 11.

"Our conservancy team was promptly dispatched, and the corridor was cleared on the same day," a spokesperson said.

"Additionally, we have displayed an advisory notice in the block on the removal of flowerpots left along the corridor, and the flowerpots have since been removed.

On Oct 14, the resident requested our assistance on filing a report, and we advised him to lodge a police report for further investigation.

"We have also notified the Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) about the matter."

