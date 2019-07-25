Town council engaging with Canberra resident who cluttered corridor with plants, planks and more

Sembawang Town Council is engaging with a resident who has been cluttering a common corridor at Block 107C Canberra Street with potted plants, furniture, and wooden planks.

This comes after a Stomp report on July 22 about how other residents had signed a petition calling for the removal of the items on the ninth-floor corridor.

Stomp contributor J, who alerted Stomp to the situation, also expressed concerns about the clutter being a fire hazard and breeding ground for mosquitos.

In response to a Stomp query, Sembawang Town Council confirmed that it has received feedback from residents "regarding the plants and wooden planks outside the unit of the errant homeowner".

A spokesman said: "We have been engaging the resident on removing the planks from outside his units and also to reduce the number of potted plants he has along the corridor.

"We are monitoring the situation."

PHOTOS: Facebook/Kambung EastBrook @ Canberra

In photos uploaded in the Kambung EastBrook @ Canberra Facebook group last week, plant pots, furniture and wooden planks are seen taking up space in the common area.

According to one resident who stays on the same floor as the neighbour, she has spoken to him several times regarding the mess but he has only replied rudely.

Among her concerns, she listed:

The man charges his e-scooter along the corridor amidst the wooden planks, which is potentially hazardous.

He commences his carpentry works at 3 to 4am along the corridor and at the emergency staircase.

His plants and cactuses take up space all along the corridor to the lift.

They suggested that the owner be allowed to place his potted plants at the rooftop garden above the multi-storey carpark.