Town Council removes clutter outside Bedok HDB unit after resident fails to clear them

East Coast Town Council has removed clutter obstructing common spaces of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Bedok after a resident failed to comply with instructions to do so.

Stomp contributor Jeremy shared photos showing numerous boxes, furniture and bulky items on the 11th floor of Block 429A Bedok North Road that he took on Aug 11.

The items can be seen outside a unit, along the corridor and even taking up an entire stairwell.

In an email titled 'SCDF! Please help!' that was sent to Stomp, Jeremy wrote: "Game of paintball, anyone? If anyone is interested in a game of paintball, there is a free sheltered location here.

"On a serious note, this is definitely a fire hazard waiting to happen."

Jeremy said the clutter has been a persistent issue that started ever since his neighbours moved in.

He told Stomp: "The town council has visited them numerous times but they always pretend that they are not home.

"It sucks, because imagine coming home to this pile of mess at your doorstep. I can only imagine if a fire breaks out and the nearest fire escape door is blocked. We would be barbecued!"

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s fire safety guidelines, a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m clearance is to be maintained along HDB corridors.

In response to a Stomp query, East Coast Town Council said it is aware of the clutter on the 11th floor of the block, adding:

A spokesman said: "The safety of our residents is a top priority.

"On July 31, our officers visited the unit concerned, but no one answered the door.

"Our officers made a second visit to the unit on Aug 1. The resident was home and was advised to remove the items obstructing the stairwell and riser doors immediately for safety reasons. The resident was also given time to clear the other bulky items that were placed along the common corridor."

However, town council officers observed that the items were not removed during a follow-up inspection on Aug 11.

The spokesman added: "On the same day, the items were removed by the Town Council. The resident was subsequently informed of the removal and advised to claim the items from the Town Council.

"East Coast Town Council would like to remind all residents to keep common areas safe and liveable for everyone. Obstruction and clutter in common areas may pose a potential fire hazard and hamper evacuation and rescue efforts in emergencies."

