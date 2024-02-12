Town council warns worker after Woodlands resident complains about 'smelly' common area 'infested with mosquitoes'

A conservancy worker has been warned over a delay in clearing bulky rubbish from the common areas of Block 743 Woodlands Circle, said Sembawang Town Council.

This comes after Stomp contributor Kumar shared photos showing piles of rubbish cluttering the ground floor of the block.

Among the items are luggage, Styrofoam and cardboard boxes, pillows, wooden planks, and a broken aquarium surrounded by glass shards.

Kumar told Stomp: "I am writing to share my concerns and complaints about residents whose activities have caused severe environmental pollution in our community and the rubbish bin area."

Kumar said he contacted the town council on Feb 6 and was told the items have been removed.

He added: "But when I went down to view the area, nothing had been done.

"The said area is infested with mosquitoes and very smelly.

"I am concerned about our environment, especially when it affects the quality of our air and water."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Sembawang Town Council said: "Upon receiving the resident's feedback, our officer promptly alerted our conservancy team to remove the items.

"However, regrettably, due to an oversight by a specific conservancy worker, the items were not cleared until the following day.

"We have since communicated with the feedback provider to clarify the miscommunication regarding the update on the situation.

"In addition, a warning has been given to the conservancy worker for not fulfilling their obligations. The worker has also been reminded of the importance of completing their obligations on time and completely in order to maintain our community's efficiency and cleanliness standards."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.