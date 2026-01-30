Cyclists riding against traffic in Lavender crash into car and run away; police investigating

The police are looking for a pair of cyclists after an alleged hit-and-run accident along Townshend Road in Lavender at about 3.50pm on Thursday (Jan 29).

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, two people riding separate bicycles were seen going against the flow of traffic along the two-lane road.

A male cyclist dressed in a black top was seen riding close to a female cyclist. He was also seen on the dashcam footage grabbing her left arm. As they approached an oncoming car, the woman was seen losing control as she leaned into the man. They then crashed into the car.

The man spoke briefly to the woman, who was out of the dashcam's view, before he waved apologetically to the driver.

He was then seen crossing the road and speaking to the woman, while gesturing towards the car. Both of their bicycles were not with them.

Shortly after, the woman turned and walked away with the man chasing after her, while gesturing towards the direction of the car.

SGRV, apparently reproducing the description provided by the driver, wrote that the two cyclists later returned and offered to exchange contact details.

According to the post, the two cyclists left with their bicycles after being told that the police had been called.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident, adding that efforts to trace the two cyclists are underway and that investigations are ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

