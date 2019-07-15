Toxic employers face jail as South Korea tackles workplace bullying

A recent government survey found that two-thirds of South Korean workers had experienced harassment on the job, while 80 per cent had witnessed it.

SEOUL - After enduring months of constant harassment at work, South Korean office worker Christine Jung finally confronted her aggressor - only to be fired and sued for defamation by her employer.

Her situation is not unusual in South Korea, where employees have traditionally been expected to turn a blind eye to abusive behaviour by those in power - a phenomenon so commonplace that locals have coined a word for it, "gabjil".

But that could soon change thanks to a revised labour law.

The new legislation that comes into effect on Tuesday (July 16) will criminalise business owners who unfairly dismiss employees harassed at work.

A recent government survey found that two-thirds of workers had experienced harassment on the job, while 80 per cent had witnessed it.