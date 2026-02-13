Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Van flips on side, car driver trapped in 2-vehicle TPE crash near Punggol

The male driver of the car had to be rescued by firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment
Van flips on side, car driver trapped in 2-vehicle TPE crash near Punggol
The driver of the car had to be rescued by SCDF firefighters, while the driver and occupants of the van were helped to safety by passing motorists.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Shafiq Apandi
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 13, 2026 8:40 AMBYShafiq Apandi

Five people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and a van along the TPE on Friday (Feb 13) morning.

The accident, involving a red Tesla and a van, happened at about 2.30am towards the PIE, before Punggol Road exit. 

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 3.45am, the van was lying on its side. 

A video posted on its Facebook page by SG Road Vigilante shows passing motorists helping the 38-year-old male van driver and the three male passengers out of the van.

They were later taken to hospital.

Passing motorists helped the male van driver and his three passengers out of the van.

Meanwhile, the mangled Tesla had its curtain airbags deployed. 

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was found trapped in the car.

"SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment," it added.

SCDF firefighters and paramedics attending to the 50-year-old male car driver of the Tesla.

The 50-year-old car driver was taken to the hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

[[nid:729871]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Accidents - TrafficTesla
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.