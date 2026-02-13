Van flips on side, car driver trapped in 2-vehicle TPE crash near Punggol

Five people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and a van along the TPE on Friday (Feb 13) morning.

The accident, involving a red Tesla and a van, happened at about 2.30am towards the PIE, before Punggol Road exit.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 3.45am, the van was lying on its side.

A video posted on its Facebook page by SG Road Vigilante shows passing motorists helping the 38-year-old male van driver and the three male passengers out of the van.

They were later taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the mangled Tesla had its curtain airbags deployed.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was found trapped in the car.

"SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment," it added.

The 50-year-old car driver was taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

