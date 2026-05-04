Van driver, 71, among 2 motorists taken to hospital after accident on TPE

A 71-year-old male driver was taken to hospital after the van he was driving got into an accident with a car on Sunday (May 3) morning.

The accident happened at about 7.35am along Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), in vicinity of the Sengkang East Road/Punggol Way exit.

A photo of the accident posted on a motoring chat group shows a van stopped on the rightmost lane with its front mangled after crashing through shrubs planted on the central divider.

Debris, including uprooted plants, is strewn across at least two of the three lanes.

A Land Transport Authority traffic marshal is seen looking into the mangled van.

An eyewitness in the group said the accident involved a Mercedes car which ended up on the leftmost lane.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said both the elderly driver and the 25-year-old male car driver were taken conscious to the hospital, adding that the younger driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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