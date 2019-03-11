Traces of pork DNA in cuttlefish balls among cases of mislabelled seafood; SFA says it’s not a food safety issue

Some food manufacturers here might not be entirely honest with their product labelling, researchers who conducted DNA testing on fresh and frozen seafood samples taken from supermarkets have discovered.

In one instance, what was sold as premium fish meat turned out to be of cheaper origin.

The team of scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) also found, among other mislabelled food items, the DNA of pigs present in five samples of food sold as cuttlefish balls and prawn balls.

The Straits Times understands that the samples were bought at different times from different supermarkets across the island. They were also sold by the same Singaporean company.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the presence of porcine DNA in these non-halal products could be due to the manufacturing process.