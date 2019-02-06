Trackable letterbox mail, postman rating and specialisation among new SingPost measures

Read also

A microsite will be launched in July, when the feedback programme will be on trial in Bukit Timah and Yishun. It will be rolled out nationwide in October, and residents will be given QR codes that can be scanned for quick access to the site.

The new "trackable mail" product due to roll out in the same month will provide an alternative to registered mail, which requires a signature to acknowledge receipt.

"A good proportion of customers that require high confidence deliveries use registered articles... a tracked letterbox product would essentially improve on that experience. So if it goes into the letterbox it's scanned, and there's verification that it's delivered," said Mr Phang, 45, who joined SingPost in April.

Shifting some demand to this service would lead to fewer overall doorstep deliveries that postmen need to make, and fewer missed encounters, he added.

A surge in e-commerce volumes had strained the mail system and resulted in heavier loads and more doorstep deliveries for postmen, SingPost said in February amid a series of high-profile delivery problems and two separate fines from the authorities for failing to meet service standards.

International postal standards allow for packages that are larger than letterboxes here to be sent through the postal system. This means if an item cannot fit in a letterbox because it is too large or the box is cluttered, the postman has to make a doorstep delivery.

To make deliveries more efficient, postmen will specialise in either letterbox or doorstep deliveries, instead of doing both currently. This will entail a pre-sorting process "to segregate what's doorstep and what's letterbox", said Mr Phang.

Roughly two-thirds of SingPost's more than 1,000 postmen will focus on letterbox deliveries. Together with the current doorstep delivery hours of 9am to 6pm being extended to 9pm beginning in August, delivery success rates will hopefully increase, said Mr Phang.

Of the three million mail items sent for delivery daily, about 0.5 to 0.7 per cent fail to be delivered.

"Some are clearly service issues, but the truth is that the vast majority is stuff out of our control," he said.

Incomplete addresses, for example, account for between 30 and 40 per cent of unsuccessful deliveries daily.

SingPost's postal products will also be streamlined to aid the new workflow.

To improve security and reduce human error, SingPost is working with regulators to replace all 60,000 HDB letterbox masterdoors with ones that must be secured before the key can be removed.