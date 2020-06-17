Traffic accident leaves motorcyclist pinned under taxi but witness wants to know if he is Chinese

It was a gruesome sight to behold along Jurong West Street 24 last night (June 16), when a motorcyclist was pinned under a TransCab taxi following a traffic accident.

With blood pooling on the asphalt and the frantic commotion of passersby trying to render assistance, one man did something rather peculiar: whip out his phone to film the incident and ask the trapped victim if he was Chinese.

The video he captured was shared online by Roads SG and SG Road Vigilante, and that’s exactly how it began.

Crying out in a mix of Malay and religious vociferation, the audibly upset man makes repeated comments about the amount of blood on the road and tries to calm the victim.

The motorcyclist — whose calls for help were muffled by his helmet — remained conscious as another man tried to lift the taxi up using a car jack. A group of witnesses even tried to lift the vehicle but that proved to be unsuccessful.

Eventually, the professionals came. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers and medics arrived at the scene after getting alerted at about 8.05 pm.

“A person was found trapped near the front wheel of a vehicle,” an SCDF spokesperson told AsiaOne.

“SCDF rescued the trapped person using hydraulic rescue tools. SCDF conveyed the person to National University Hospital.”

It remains unclear if the 31-year-old motorcyclist is indeed Chinese.

ilyas@asiaone.com