Motorcyclist lies injured on road after accident with van in Bedok; 5 bus services diverted

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident in Bedok that led to five bus services being diverted.

The accident, involving a van and a motorcycle, happened at about 12.50pm on Saturday (July 4) along Bedok North Avenue 3.

A video of the accident posted on social media shows the van stopped in the middle of the junction with significant damage to its front bumper.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle is seen on its side just ahead of the van. The motorcyclist is lying in the middle of the two-lane road as passers-by tend to him.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance is later seen arriving at the scene.

Checks on the Land Transport Authority's MyTransport app indicate that bus services 28 45, 67, 137 and 155 were diverted due to the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police added that a 47-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com