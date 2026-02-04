77 traffic accidents linked to drug, etomidate use between 2023 and 2025: Shanmugam

A total of 77 traffic accidents over the past three years have been linked to suspected drug use, said Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

In a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Feb 3), the minister said that out of the 77 accidents, 25 involved drug use while the rest involved etomidate use.

Of all the cases, two were suspected to involve both drug and etomidate use.

Shanmugam was responding to Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee, who asked for statistics regarding traffic accidents linked to vaping or drug use.

Asking if stricter penalties can be considered for such crimes, Shanmugam, who is also MP for Nee Soon GRC, said that there are already enhanced penalties if a motorist causes an accident while driving under influence.

Shanmugam said the traffic police will conduct a blood test if motorists are suspected of drug or etomidate use.

A first-time offender found guilty of dangerous driving causing death while driving under influence faces up to 10 years' jail and a minimum 12-year driving disqualification.

At the same time, the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to monitor the adequacy of the current penalties, said Shanmugam.

In a joint statement on Jan 29, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that more than 3,500 people were fined for having and using vapes under the enhanced enforcement framework between September and December 2025.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

