$30 discount for motorists who pay traffic fines within 14 days of receiving notice of offence

Motorists who make payment for their composition fines for traffic offences within 14 days of receiving the notice of offence will get a discount of $30 from Jan 1, the Singapore Police Force said on Monday (Dec 1).

In a statement on Dec 1 (Monday), the police said that significant resources have been used to deal with a "high and increasing volume" of composition fines and appeals.

According to the police's statistics, the Traffic Police (TP) issued an average of about 6,000 notice of traffic offence to motorists and processed more than 1,000 appeals per month in 2024.

"The vast majority of the appeals were rejected as TP only accedes to appeals in exceptional circumstances, such as if there was a medical emergency, and with supporting documentary proof," the police said.

The introduction of an early payment scheme (EPS) is intended to encourage motorists to pay their composition fines promptly and reduce meritless appeals, thereby saving TP significant resources and allowing these resources to be reallocated to more critical areas such as enforcement.

How the EPS works

The EPS applies only to Singapore-registered vehicles which have committed traffic offences attracting composition fines of $50 or more.

Eligible motorists will be notified through the notice of traffic offence.

From Jan 1, a $30 reduction in the composition amount will be given to motorists who make payments received within 14 days of the notice.

After the 14 days, the full composition fine will apply. There will be no extension of the 14 days deadline.

