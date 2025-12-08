6 arrested during 3-day traffic enforcement blitz

A total of six people were arrested following a three-day islandwide enforcement blitz conducted by the Traffic Police (TP) at night.

In a news release on Monday (Dec 8), the police said that a total of 74 vehicles were checked during the three-day operation from Nov 27 to 29.

Five of the six arrested were suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol, while the remaining individual was arrested for driving without a valid licence.

Another 18 summonses were issued for various traffic offences such as speeding and using a mobile device while driving.

During the operation, eight violations related to the Land Transport Authority were also detected.

Those found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Driving without a valid licence carries a penalty of up to three years' jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The Traffic Police also advised motorists to comply with Singapore's traffic laws, adding that they will continue with enforcement efforts to ensure road safety.

"The TP takes a zero-tolerance stance against road users who flout these laws and endanger the safety of others. Offenders will face the full force of the law," it added.

For the 2025 Anti-Drink Drive Campaign, Traffic Police collaborated with valet service providers to remind motorists to not drive if they intend to consume alcohol.

