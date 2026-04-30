143 summonses issued during 3-day Traffic Police operation against commercial vehicle drivers

A total of 232 commercial vehicles were checked during a three-day islandwide enforcement blitz by the Traffic Police (TP) from April 20 to 22, with 143 summonses issued.

The offences included speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and not keeping left, police said on Wednesday (April 29) night.

TP officers also visited companies to carry out checks on the installation of speed limiters for commercial vehicles with maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000kg.

A speed limiter is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can travel. Heavy vehicles installed with speed limiters are required to prominently display a label on their windscreens.

Since Jan 1, lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum weight of between 5,001 and 12,000kg are also required to have speed limiters.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the device by Jan 1, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

The next deadline for installing speed limiters will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

During the operation, a total of 61 Land Transport Authority-related violations were also detected.

These included driving with an expired road tax and displaying improper licence plates.

The police also reminded motorists to comply with Singapore's traffic laws, adding that they take a serious view of errant road users who blatantly flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users.

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editor@asiaone.com