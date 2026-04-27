12 heavy vehicle drivers to be charged with speeding offences

A total of 12 motorists, aged between 34 and 70, will be charged in court on Tuesday (April 28) for speeding offences involving heavy vehicles not fitted with speed limiters.

Police said in a news release on Monday that the alleged offences were committed between December 2025 and February this year.

Eight cases involved prime mover drivers who exceeded their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 50kmh.

Of these, seven were travelling along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard — near Tanjong Pagar Terminal — at speeds of between 63kmh and 72kmh, while a 70-year-old male driver was found driving along Banyan Avenue towards Jurong Island Highway at a speed of 65kmh.

There were two cases involving drivers of cement mixers, which have a speed limit of 40kmh.

The first driver travelled at 57kmh along Halus Link towards Lorong Halus, while the second driver travelled at 54kmh along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard.

There were also two cases involving bus drivers which exceeded their vehicles' imposed speed limit of 60kmh.

A 53-year-old male bus driver was caught travelling at 73kmh along Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard at 73kmh, while a 61-year-old male bus driver was found to be travelling at 72kmh along Pan Island Expressway towards Changi Airport.

If found guilty of speeding, the motorists could be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they may be liable for a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Heavy vehicles found exceeding their regulated speed limits will also be required to undergo inspection to verify that their speed limiters are functioning properly.

The next deadline for the mandatory installation of speed limiters is for vehicles registered before January 1, 2018, with a maximum laden weight of 3,500 to 5,000kg.

They are required to do so by July 1.

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editor@asiaone.com