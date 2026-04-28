9 under probe for driving and riding deregistered cars, motorcycles

A total of nine men, aged between 19 and 32, are under police investigation after they were caught allegedly driving or riding deregistered motor vehicles and other traffic-related offences such as driving without a valid licence.

In a news release on Tuesday (April 28), police said officers detected seven such cases between January and February this year at locations including Bukit Batok, Hougang, Jalan Besar, Sembawang, Tampines and Yishun.

Providing details on a specific case at about 12.30am on Feb 6 in Tampines, police said two men, aged 19 and 20, had allegedly each ridden a deregistered motorcycle, with a 17-year-old male teen riding pillion, along Tampines Street 21.

They were then found boarding an allegedly deregistered car when Traffic Police (TP) officers conducted a check.

Preliminary investigations revealed the 20-year-old man had driven the deregistered car and ridden a laid-up motorcycle, while the 19-year-old man and 17-year-old male teen had also ridden another deregistered motorcycle.

Police arrested the 19- and 20-year-old for driving without a valid licence. They are also assisting with investigations for using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, using a laid-up vehicle and a deregistered vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old male teen is under investigation for driving a motor vehicle while below the age of 18.

Both motorcycles and the car were seized.

Another case involved a 25-year-old male driver who refused to comply with TP officers' instructions to stop for a check along Sembawang Road.

He allegedly sped off, damaged a police vehicle, and also ran red lights, made illegal U-turns and drove against traffic.

The 25-year-old man was identified and arrested within a day and found to have driven a motor vehicle while under disqualification.

He is also assisting with investigations for using a deregistered vehicle and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

The car has been seized as part of investigations.

In the five other cases, the alleged offenders were all found to have either driven whilst under disqualification, or without a valid licence. They were all suspected to have driven or ridden deregistered motor vehicles.

Of these, two men, aged 20 and 26, were also found to have used a false number plate.

The police reminded members of the public that deregistered vehicles present serious dangers to all road users as they lack insurance coverage and may not meet safety standards.

They added that the risks become "magnified considerably" when such vehicles are operated by underaged or unlicensed drivers.

Under the Road Traffic Act, keeping or using a deregistered vehicle carries a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to three months' jail for a first offence, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid licence faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to three years' jail for a first offence, while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000 and/or up to six years in jail.

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editor@asiaone.com