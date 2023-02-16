Traffic police officer chases van from TPE to Yishun

After failing to pull over when instructed to, a white Toyota van sped off along Tampines Expressway (TPE), resulting in a high-speed chase with Traffic Police.

Multiple videos captured by members of the public on Tuesday (Feb 14) showed a traffic policeman on a motorcycle chasing a white Toyota Hiace.

In one video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante that has been circulating widely, the van is seen weaving in and out of traffic along Yishun Avenue 8, as traffic police is on its tail.

Another video shows the van driving against traffic and beating a red light.

The chase apparently ended at a car park in Yishun, as observed in a third video, where the white van appeared to have hit a pillar. A police car and motorcycle were also present at the scene.

According to Mothership, the police said a Traffic Police officer was patrolling along Tampines Expressway when he signalled for the van driver to stop at the road shoulder to conduct a check at 12.25pm.

The van driver however did not comply and sped off.

The officer then gave chase, eventually finding the van abandoned at the car park at Block 47B Yishun Street 42.

It is not known if the driver was caught.

Police investigations are ongoing.

