Traffic Police trials new violation enforcement cameras to enhance road safety

With the rise in traffic offences, new Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) have been rolled out islandwide to commence progressive testing and calibration to detect various traffic violations.

Speaking to the media at the Traffic Police (TP) headquarters in Ubi on Thursday (Oct 30), Inspector Toh Xin Le, team leader of the patrol team, said: "These cameras enforce against traffic violations such as illegal U-turns and crossing of double white lines."

The TVEC, which was first implemented in September for trials, uses Video Analytics (VA) and automatic number plate recognition to detect and capture traffic offences in real time.

"It is capable of detecting movement patterns and identifying violations such as crossing double white lines, red light offences, violations of directional signs and vehicles stopping in yellow boxes," said the police in a statement.

"When a vehicle performs an illegal action, the VA triggers an automatic image or video capture and records key details, including the plate number, time stamp, and violation type."

Each camera captured about 20 offences a day during testing, across a total of 11 locations that have implemented such cameras.

These locations include areas such as Bidadari Park Drive, Dunearn Road, Simei, Tampines, Queensway, Bishan, Jervois Lane, Tanjong Katong, Hillcrest, and West Coast Way.

Inspector Toh also shared that the cameras are mobile and can be relocated and deployed when necessary, allowing more accident-prone sites and locations with frequent violation reports to be progressively covered.

"Together with existing enforcement cameras, these cameras will strengthen TP's enforcement capabilities and make our roads safer for everyone," said Inspector Toh.

Despite trial testing not including any penalties, the police noted that in September alone, the cameras had detected over 6,000 traffic violations.

The TVECs are expected to be officially rolled out in the first quarter of 2026.

