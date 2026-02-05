Traffic Police to void, give refunds for 1,523 speeding tickets wrongly issued last year

The Traffic Police (TP) will void demerit points and issue refunds for any fines paid for 1,523 speeding tickets that were erroneously issued between Oct 30 and Dec 8 last year.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb 5), TP and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the speed limit for three speed enforcement cameras along the KPE was incorrectly set at 70kmh, which was 10kmh lower than the actual speed limit of 80kmh.

TP discovered the error — made by LTA's contractor during a hardware replacement on Oct 30 last year — during an audit in mid-December.

"As a precautionary measure, the Traffic Police have also checked all other speed cameras islandwide."

"TP and LTA sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We take a serious view of this matter and are strengthening our checks and controls to prevent similar occurrences," the statement said,

Affected motorists do not have to take any action as TP will be notifying them of the error.

Those who have already paid their fines will receive refunds through PayNow or bank transfer.

