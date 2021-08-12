Traffic-stopping sight: Vehicles give way to horse on road

A horse trotting on the road... talk about a traffic-stopping sight.

After spotting the unusual road user, the motorists travelling along Vanda Link on Wednesday (Aug 11) morning had to step on the brake.

It left such a deep impression on one of the drivers that he contacted Shin Min Daily News to share what he saw that day.

The 56-year-old man told the Chinese daily that he was driving when he was suddenly overtaken by a horse from behind.

The animal then slowed down to a trot on the road, forcing the driver to do reduce speed.

The horse continued trotting down the middle of the two-lane road before turning into a slip road, finally freeing the way for the five or so vehicles that were stuck behind.

"I had a fright at the time. I drive past this area every day, it's the first time I've seen something like this.

"I didn't dare to sound the horn because I was worried that the sound would agitate the horse," he added.

As Vanda Link is located near several riding clubs, he thinks that the horse could've escaped the stables for a walk outside.

This is not the first time a loose horse has been spotted on the road.

Last April, a white horse trotted across the traffic junction along Eng Neo Avenue, drawing exclamations from a woman in the vehicle that recorded the incident.

But it was no horseplay.

The mare was trying to find her way back to her stable at Paisano Polo Academy at Turf Club Road, her owner Ronnie Lim explained.

She was spooked and bolted from the paddock after hearing a loud screech from vehicles on a nearby road.

Fortunately, the mare was found 20 minutes after her escape and given a clean bill of health after vets examined her.

