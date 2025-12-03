Award Banner
Trailer in Clementi catches fire, 1 person taken to hospital

SCDF officers managed to put out the fire with a hosereel.
PHOTO: Facebook/Singapura Channel
Dana Leong December 03, 2025 4:30 AM

One person was taken to hospital after a trailer caught fire along Clementi Road on Tuesday (Dec 2). 

The incident occurred at around 2.55pm, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). 

Photos circulating online show large plumes of smoke billowing from the white trailer. 

A passer-by who spoke to 8world said a loud explosion was heard and the air subsequently filled with a pungent odour. 

SCDF said the fire was extinguished with a hosereel. 

One person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

