Trailer tips over in Sengkang, drops large metal cylinder onto road

A truck with a trailer tipped over after making an ill-fated turn on Thursday (Feb 12), dropping a large metal cylinder on the road.

As seen in car dashcam footage posted to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Friday, the truck pulls out of a construction site and attempts to make a sharp left turn to get onto Sengkang East Road.

However, a large metal cylinder slides and tips the vehicle onto its right and rolls onto the road before coming to a stop on the median.

Some netizens were bemused, wondering if the driver was qualified for carrying the load, while others joked about the incident.

"Luckily that thing didn't roll back to Buangkok," a comment read.

Another commenter said: "Wrong trailer used. Should use a lowbed trailer for this load."

In a response to AsiaOne, the police said that they received a report of the incident at Sengkang East Road towards Punggol Avenue at 6.50pm on Thursday.



No injuries were reported, but the 40-year-old truck driver is helping with investigations.

drimac@asiaone.com