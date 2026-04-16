Train and bus services to be extended on eve of Labour Day

Train services and some bus routes will be extended on Labour Day's eve, April 30, SMRT and SBS Transit announced on Thursday (April 16).

According to the transport service providers, trains that ply the North-South, East-West, Circle, Thomson-East Coast, North East, Downtown and Sengkang-Punggol lines will run for about 30 minutes later than usual.

In particular, the North-South and East-West lines departing from City Hall that terminate at Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will have their last train leave at 12.30am.

On the Circle line, the last train travelling from Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront will depart at 11.55pm, while the train going in the opposite direction will leave from HarbourFront at 11.30pm.

The last train on the Thomson-East Coast line from Woodlands North to Bayshore will depart at 12am, while the last train from Bayshore for Woodlands North will leave at 12.12am.

As for the Downtown line, the last train towards Expo from Bukit Panjang will leave at 12.03am, while the last train travelling from Expo to Bukit Panjang is at 12.04am.

The North East line's last train from HarbourFront to Punggol Coast will depart at 12.30am, while the last train from Punggol Coast will set off at 12am.

SMRT added that the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services will not be extended.

Changes to bus services

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), operating hours of 53 bus services will be extended on April 30.

These bus services are 60A, 63M, 83T, 114A, 143M, 173A, 181, 189A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 282, 284, 285, 291, 292, 293, 300, 301, 302, 307, 315, 325, 333, 334, 335, 358, 359, 382G, 386, 410W, 804, 812, 859A, 901, 911, 912A/B, 913, 920, 922, 941, 945, 947, 973A, 974A, 983A and 992.

Extensions range from 12.55am to 1.50am. Notably, service 83T will be terminating at Sengkang Interchange.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com