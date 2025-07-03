Train service on Bukit Panjang LRT line suspended following power fault

UPDATE: 12.05pm

Train services on the Bukit Panjang LRT have resumed, said SMRT in their social media posts at 11.40am.

They have also stopped their free bus services.

There is no train services at all stations of the Bukit Panjang LRT line due to a power fault, transport operator SMRT has said.

The announcement was published in a post on social media platforms Facebook and X at 9.13am on Thursday (July 3).

Free regular buses as well as bridging buses are available outside all 12 affected stations, said SMRT.

'We apologise for the disruption'

In a Facebook post at 9.18am, SMRT said that a power fault had occurred on the line at 8.50am.

"Our staff are on-site working to resolve the issue and are assisting affected commuters," it added.

SMRT also said that in-train and station announcements have been made to inform commuters.

"We apologise for the disruption to your journey and appreciate your patience."

As of their latest update made on Facebook at 9.56am, train services are still not available across the entire LRT system.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com