Train service resumes on Circle Line after power fault causes delay

SINGAPORE - A power fault on the Circle Line (CCL) on Sept 17 caused delays of about 30 minutes during the evening peak-hour commute.

In an update, transport operator SMRT said on Facebook that there was a momentary power fault on the CCL at about 5.50pm on Sept 17 and there were no train services in both directions.

The fault was resolved within 15 minutes, it said.

“Our engineers recovered power to the network and train services resumed. Our station staff have been deployed to assist commuters who have been affected by the delay,” SMRT said.

SMRT advises commuters to take other lines and said that free regular bus services have been activated.

“We are sorry to affect your evening commute,” it added.

Commuter Lars Gruenitz, who said he has been stuck in the train at Bartley station for close to an hour, told ST that there were no announcements made. The 48-year-old added that the doors are kept closed and there is “no aircon” half the time.

“I am heading home after a long work day… It does not feel nice, and scary to some extent,” said Dr Gruenitz.

At Farrer Road MRT station, staff stopped commuters from entering the station at about 6pm and people were seen moving out to the bus stops.

Teacher Jane Oh, who was at Bishan station at about 6.45pm, said people were initially disallowed from going to the Circle Line platform, but the restriction was lifted after five minutes when the platform was not crowded.

Mr Richard Toh, who was stuck in a train between Marymount and Bishan, told ST that there were about three “sudden brakes” during the short commute.

“It is my first time experiencing a train fault and the situation is worrying,” said the 57-year-old retiree, who added that he was late for a gathering in Kovan by an hour.

