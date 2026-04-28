Train services on Thomson-East Coast, Downtown lines to be adjusted on weekends for rail expansion works

Train services along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Downtown line will be adjusted on weekends to facilitate rail expansion works for the opening of TEL Stage 5 and DTL extension.

The Land Transport Authority, SMRT and SBS Transit said in a joint statement on Tuesday (April 28) that services on the TEL will end earlier at 11.30pm on Friday and commence later at 8.30am on Saturday from May 22 to July 4.

To maintain connectivity, three shuttle bus services will be provided for commuters affected by the late opening on Saturday mornings.

Shuttle bus service S51 will ply between Woodlands North and Caldecott stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S52 will ply between Caldecott and Marina Bay stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S53 will ply between Marina Bay and Bayshore stations at a frequency of about 10 minutes.

Services on the DTL will similarly end earlier at 11.30pm on Friday and commence later at 8.30am on Saturday from July 10 to Sept 5.

Three shuttle buses will be provided for commuters affected by the late openings on Saturday mornings.

Shuttle bus service S43 will ply between Bukit Panjang and Bugis stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S42 will ply between Bugis and MacPherson stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S41 will ply between MacPherson and Expo stations at a frequency of about 5 to 10 minutes.

"Besides these shuttle bus services, commuters are also encouraged to use existing public bus services and alternative MRT lines to complete their journeys," said LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit.

Staff will be stationed at affected stations to assist commuters during the service adjustment periods.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance. They should also check LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit's social media channels for the latest updates.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com