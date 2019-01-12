Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities

The driver was filmed punching and kicking a car, and hurling vulgarities at a couple, in two separate incidents.
PHOTO: Screengrabs from Facebook and YouTube
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Taxi operator Trans-Cab has terminated the contract of a cabby who was filmed intimidating another driver, punching and kicking his car, and then in another incident two days later hurled vulgarities at a couple.

The company told The Straits Times on Saturday (Nov 30) that it was investigating the two incidents involving the 42-year-old cabby, who began working for the company in July.

In the first incident filmed on Nov 22, videos posted on social media showed the taxi driver getting out of his vehicle and making a rude gesture at another motorist. 

The cabby attempted to open the  door of the driver of the other car, who captured the incident on video. When the cabby was unable to open the door, he punched the windows of the other vehicle, kicked it repeatedly and hurled a vulgarity at the driver.

Two days later, on Nov 24, the same cabby was involved in another incident where he was seen hurling vulgarities at a couple carrying an infant at a taxi drop-off point. He appeared to be holding an object in his right hand.

He then gets into his cab and drives off. A passer by caught the incident on video.

The police say they have identified the taxi driver.

They said he was involved in a case of road rage along Paterson Hill on Nov 22, as well as a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at 14 Scotts Road on Nov 24. .

Investigations are ongoing.  

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

