Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities

SINGAPORE - Taxi operator Trans-Cab has terminated the contract of a cabby who was filmed intimidating another driver, punching and kicking his car, and then in another incident two days later hurled vulgarities at a couple.

The company told The Straits Times on Saturday (Nov 30) that it was investigating the two incidents involving the 42-year-old cabby, who began working for the company in July.

In the first incident filmed on Nov 22, videos posted on social media showed the taxi driver getting out of his vehicle and making a rude gesture at another motorist.