TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police

The TransCom officers were engaging the two students in a new initiative, Riders-On-Watch. Under this scheme, volunteers sign up to help keep a lookout for suspicious items or people, and to alert the police.
PHOTO: Facebook/Irwan Hadi
Jolene Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Allegations that Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers conducting checks had approached two madrasah students because they had a quota to hit are untrue and irresponsible, the police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 16) night.

The TransCom officers were engaging the two students in a new initiative, Riders-On-Watch (ROW), which was launched on July 2, the post explained. Under this scheme, volunteers sign up to help keep a lookout for suspicious items or people, and to alert the police.

"We are happy to share that the two students have signed up as ROW volunteers, and they now join other ROW volunteers to help keep Singapore's public transport networks safe and secure," said the police. "Such comments that seek to stir up racial sentiments are uncalled for and unhelpful."

The post was hashtagged #fakenews.

Madrasah Al-Ma'arif Al-Islamiah made a similar clarification on Facebook earlier on Tuesday on "the true nature of a photo" of its students circulating on social media.

"We are proud of our students' sense of civic-mindedness and responsibility towards their community," it said in the post. "We are appalled at the irresponsible circulation of our students' photo which had been taken out of context. We would like to appeal to the public to help us in stopping further speculation or irresponsible circulation of the photo in order to respect the privacy of our students."

Earlier this month, a video showing officers conducting checks on a man at Bishan MRT station circulated online. The man in the video, who speaks to the officers in Malay, asks them why they "always scan Malays".

The police had said there were several comments online stating such checks were targeted at Malays, and warned that they will take action against those who post remarks "that could cause ill will and hostility between the different races or communities in Singapore".

They added that officers are impartial in their checks, and are trained to carry them out professionally.

UNTRUE AND IRRESPONSIBLE ONLINE POSTS ABOUT TRANSCOM OFFICERS CONDUCTING CHECKS ON MADRASAH STUDENTS #FAKENEWS The...

Posted by Singapore Police Force on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Public Transport Singapore Police Force
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It&#039;s fake, say police
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Man&#039;s FB post about how he ate stranger&#039;s leftovers at coffee shop sparks debate
Man's FB post about how he ate stranger's leftovers at coffee shop sparks debate
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family&#039;s life a misery
Neighbour from hell makes Singapore family's life a misery
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
OG founder&#039;s grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover&#039;s husband
OG founder's grandson fined $3,500 for harassing alleged lover's husband
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
10 testosterone truths: Sex drive, baldness, why women need it
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen
Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Fashion obsessives&#039; Singapore label is a labour of love
Fashion obsessives' Singapore label is a labour of love
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019
Where to eat: The best business lunches in Singapore 2019

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert

SERVICES