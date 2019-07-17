TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police

Read also

Madrasah Al-Ma'arif Al-Islamiah made a similar clarification on Facebook earlier on Tuesday on "the true nature of a photo" of its students circulating on social media.

"We are proud of our students' sense of civic-mindedness and responsibility towards their community," it said in the post. "We are appalled at the irresponsible circulation of our students' photo which had been taken out of context. We would like to appeal to the public to help us in stopping further speculation or irresponsible circulation of the photo in order to respect the privacy of our students."

Earlier this month, a video showing officers conducting checks on a man at Bishan MRT station circulated online. The man in the video, who speaks to the officers in Malay, asks them why they "always scan Malays".

The police had said there were several comments online stating such checks were targeted at Malays, and warned that they will take action against those who post remarks "that could cause ill will and hostility between the different races or communities in Singapore".

They added that officers are impartial in their checks, and are trained to carry them out professionally.

UNTRUE AND IRRESPONSIBLE ONLINE POSTS ABOUT TRANSCOM OFFICERS CONDUCTING CHECKS ON MADRASAH STUDENTS #FAKENEWS The... Posted by Singapore Police Force on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.