Transition in Singapore army eras captured in amazing, detailed miniature models

The discipline and patience needed for all these miniature models must partly come from his past stint in the Singapore Army as an RSM with 543 SIR and 652 SIR, and a Warrant Officer Class 1 with the Commandos:
His passionate nature for such designs stems from a background in interior design; he has worked in the architectural industry for 25 years.
Wilfred's son is one of his biggest supporters, posting regularly about his dad's works on social media platforms like Reddit.
The feedback from the community has been amazing, with many positive comments: "The level of detail is amazing", "Ur dad cool AF", "The figure actually looked like my encik LOL".
With such fervent support from his family as well as the community, you can be sure Wilfred's creative juices and nimble fingers will continue going strong.
And just look at these miniature supplies below! Who knew army rations or memories of "water parade" could look this good?
Wilfred, if you're reading this, do you sell your miniature models? Cause you can basically take our money.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.