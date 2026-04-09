Transport service providers to receive temporary Govt support amid higher fuel prices

Transport service providers will receive temporary support from the Government between April and June to defray rising operational costs due to higher fuel prices and ensure continued operation in the near term.

Government contracted or subsidised transport service providers will receive the equivalent of 13 per cent of transport fare revenues during the three-month period, said the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on Thursday (April 9).

Transport service providers "should keep fares stable during this period", the ministries said, adding that transport fares may have to rise if fuel prices remain elevated beyond June.

Additionally, there are existing subsidies to support students, seniors, patients and persons with disabilities if they are not able to afford their transport.

School bus operators

For the school bus sector, MOE will provide support to operators providing services for primary schools and special education (SPED) schools.

The support will provide parents and caregivers with more reaction time to adjust their transport arrangements ahead of possible fare increases should the fuel price situation not improve, said the ministries.

Additionally, SPED students and students on the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme will continue to receive support.

Disability services transport

Separately, MSF will provide support to Social Service Agencies that are providing MSF-funded disability services and utilising the Enabling Transport Subsidy for client transport arrangements, such as Day Activity Centres and Sheltered Workshops.

These agencies will be required to disburse the grant to their contracted transport operators.

Long-term care, community dialysis transport

Meanwhile, MOH will provide support to Long-Term Care and Community Dialysis service providers who provide regular transport services for seniors and patients during the three-month period.

These include MOH-funded Senior Care Centres, Medical Escort and Transport operators, Day Hospices, and Community Dialysis centres.

"Seniors and patients can be assured that the cost of care will continue to remain affordable," said the ministries, adding that subsidies for long-term care services, will be enhanced from July 2026 as announced during Budget 2025.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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