Is this a travel bubble or corridor? 4 kittens secretly take SIA flight to Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Four kittens' 2,600km joyride to Hong Kong has come to an end.

The furry stowaways that sneaked onto a cargo plane from Singapore to Hong Kong will be put up for adoption after they finish quarantine.

According to The Standard, at around 9pm Saturday, Hong Kong police received a report from a Singapore Airlines employee that four kittens were found on a cargo plane operated by Singapore Airlines, which arrived in Hong Kong hours earlier.

Two black and two white kittens were discovered in the cabin.

Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said initial examinations found that the four cats were in good health, and a veterinary check-up would be arranged later.

It added that the kittens are currently under quarantine and taken care of by AFCD staff, in accordance with the rabies risk assessment requirements.

"Upon completion of the quarantine and investigation, adoption will be arranged through partnering animal welfare organisations according to the condition of the cats," AFCD said.

