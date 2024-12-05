Traveller caught trying to sneak over $1.3m past Singapore Customs

A traveller is currently under investigation for attempting to bring more than $1.3 million into Singapore.

On Nov 27, the 49-year-old man was detected carrying cash in multiple currencies. He was found to have provided an inaccurate report on the cross-border movement of Cash or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (CBNIs) by under-declaring the amount.

He is one of eight travellers caught moving cash exceeding $20,000 into Singapore without declaration or providing an inaccurate report during the operations, said the police, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The authorities conducted a multi-agency enforcement operations across the land, sea, and air checkpoints from Nov 25 to Nov 29.

These operations were part of efforts to detect and enforce against non-compliance of Singapore’s Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime (CBCRR) and other illegal cross-border activities.

Over five days, enhanced checks were conducted on more than 8,100 identified travellers and 950 vehicles. Over 14,000 luggage and hand-carry bags were also scanned or searched.

Of the eight travellers caught during the enforcement operations, four were issued with warning notices, while three were issued with composition sums amounting to $12,000 in all.

Investigations are ongoing against the 49-year-old traveller who provided an inaccurate report on cross-border movement of CBNI, said the authorities.

Failure to report or accurately report the movement of CBNIs exceeding $20,000 is an offence punishable under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992.

Offenders may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. A confiscation order may also be issued for any part of the cash, in relation to which the offence was committed.

"The smuggling of cash across territorial borders is a known way criminals launder proceeds of crime," said David Chew, director of the Commercial Affairs Department.

"To address the money-laundering risks posed by undeclared cross border movements of cash, the composition penalties for CBCRR have also been increased threefold for stronger deterrence."

He also reminded travellers that strong enforcement actions will be taken against anyone who fails to make full and accurate report of cash movements into or out of Singapore

Travellers are required to submit a declaration electronically within 72 hours before entering or leaving Singapore through the MyICA mobile app or the ICA website.

