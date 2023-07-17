Traveller claims SIA flight booked via Scoot has $1,200 difference

Is he right?

A man regrets booking a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight operated by Scoot after calculating that he could have saved more than $1,000 if he had booked the flight separately.

Stomp contributor Vincent had paid a total of $4,088.46 for a return ticket to Perth, Australia, departing Singapore on Aug 31 and arriving back at Changi Airport on Sept 6.

The thing is, although the Perth-Singapore flight number is SQ8495, giving the impression that it is an SIA flight, the flight is actually operated by budget carrier Scoot, which is stated on the booking.

"I feel cheated by the misleading sales platform used by Singapore Airlines," said the Stomp contributor.

"I not only have to take the airline I did not intend, but I am also being cheated into paying more by trusting the Singapore Airline logo and the SQ prefix."

He found out that the Singapore-Perth flight on SIA alone cost $2,378.

And if the Stomp contributor had booked the Perth-Singapore flight separately on Scoot, the price was $486.

This meant that the return ticket would have cost a sum of only $2,864 after adding the two together, which is $1,224.46 less than the $4,088.46 the Stomp contributor paid.

He said: "If booked separately, same timing and same flight but this time with the Scoot logo and the flight prefix is TR, it'd be over $1,000 cheaper.

"So this is basically a misleading sales tactic either by SIA or the third-party sales platform."

Stomp has contacted SIA for more info.

In September last year, another Stomp contributor also felt cheated that a Perth-Singapore flight she booked on the SIA website was operated by Scoot.

ALSO READ: 'Is it a budget flight?' Woman says she feels cheated after booking SQ flight operated by Scoot

In response to a Stomp query, an SIA spokesman said then that the airline sells flights operated by its codeshare partners on its booking platforms.

"SIA’s codeshare partnerships with 31 airlines, including Scoot, offer our customers access to a wider network beyond those operated directly by the Airline," said the spokesman.

"When a customer books a flight on the SIA website and mobile app, the operating carrier is indicated on the booking page for each flight."

Scoot is owned by SIA.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.