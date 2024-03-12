Trays on the ground: Diner at Ang Mo Kio food centre appalled by overflowing used crockery at return station

It's a pile-up of a different sort.

Patrons at a food centre in Ang Mo Kio have had to contend with overflowing shelves at crockery return stations during peak dining hours, with some trays of dirty crockery seen placed on the floor, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (March 11).

A patron had complained to the Chinese evening daily about the sight that greeted him when he dined at the food centre last Friday (March 8).

One of the return stations was piled high with dirty crockery, with no worker in sight, he'd said. The patron, surnamed Luo, said that some plates were even on the ground, which he found extremely unsanitary.

The situation did not appear to repeat itself, however, when a Shin Min reporter went down to the popular food centre, located at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, on Sunday at about 2pm.

Instead, they saw a worker busy clearing the bowls and plates at the station — one of four at the food centre, Shin Min reported.

One stallholder told the Chinese evening daily that the situation that Luo described would typically occur during peak dining periods, especially on Fridays and the weekend.

"It can't be helped, there are just too many patrons, but there is only one cleaner in charge of each row," said the woman surnamed Liu.

She added: "At least there's still someone willing to work now, but what if there isn't?"

Liu expressed another worry that the dirty crockery piled up at the stations will attract birds that'd "cause trouble" — exacerbating the hygiene issue.

"If the cleaner isn't here, the birds will come and pick at the food. Some will even overturn the crockery onto the floor," said Liu of the resultant mess.

[[nid:666334]]

Another hawker, surnamed Chen, 45, said she hoped patrons would be more understanding towards the cleaners, all of whom are elderly, as they don't work as quickly as younger workers.

"They have to wipe the tables and clear the crockery, how can they manage on their own? They are all in their 70s or 80s," said Chen. In her opinion, ensuring the tables are clean so that patrons can sit down to have their meal is the utmost priority.

One cleaner who was interviewed by Shin Min shared that as manpower is limited, they are not able to get to the crockery as quickly during peak hours. The problem also occurs when one of them is on leave, which increases the burden on the others.

"As long as one person is on MC (medical leave), the rest of us will have to support. We hope we can get everyone's understanding, we will also try our best to maintain the cleanliness of the tables," said the cleaner, who did not wish to be named.

One 35-year-old patron, surnamed Lin, told Shin Min that he understands the peak-hour manpower crunch that cleaners face and would be willing to return his used crockery at another station if need be.

candicecai@asiaone.com